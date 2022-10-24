30:43

Hay muchas canciones inspiradas en películas, pero no tantas películas que tuvieran su germen en una canción. Aquí repasamos siete de ellas. Suenan Bobby Vinton, The Psychedelic Furs, R.E.M., Elvis Costello & the Attractions, The Cure, The Smiths y Bob Dylan.

Temas:

1. Bobby Vinton - Blue Velvet

2. The Psychedelic Furs - Pretty in pink

3. R.E.M. - Man on the moon

4. Elvis Costello & the Attractions- High Fidelity

5. The Cure - Boys don't cry

6. The Smiths - Handsome devil

7. Bob Dylan – Hurricane



