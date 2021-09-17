59:03

…o al menos algunas de ellas. Este sábado 18 de septiembre el bajista de los Ramones e icónica figura del punk rock habría cumplido 70 años. Lo celebramos reivindicando su papel como compositor, reuniendo algunas de las mejores canciones que firmó a lo largo de su trayectoria. Playlist;

RAMONES “Commando” (Leave home, 1977)

RAMONES “I don’t wanna go down to the basement” (Live at CBGB, Nueva York, 15-09-1974)

RAMONES “53rd and 3rd” (demo, 1975)

RAMONES “Today your love tomorrow the world” (letra original sin censura) (1976)

RAMONES “Glad to see you go” (Live at The Roxy, Los Angeles, 12-08-1976)

RAMONES “Rockaway Beach” (Rocket to Russia, 1977)

RAMONES “Chinese rock” (End of the century, 1980)

RAMONES “Sittin’ in my room” (Pleasant dreams, 1981)

RAMONES “Outsider” (Subterranean jungle, 1983)

RAMONES “Wart hog” (Too tough to die, 1984)

RAMONES “I wanna live” (Halfway to sanity, 1987)

RAMONES “Pet sematary” (Bill Laswell version, 1989)

THE CHESTERFIELD KINGS “Baby doll” (1987)

DEE DEE KING “Baby doll” (Standing in the spotlight, 1989)

DEE DEE RAMONE I.C.L.C. “I’m making monsters for my friends” (I hate freaks like you, 1994)

DEE DEE RAMONE “I’m seeing U.F.O.’s” (Zonked!, 1997)

RAMONES “Poison heart” (Mondo Bizarro, 1992)