Beat, garage, punk rock, power pop... Menú de novedades con los últimos lanzamientos de Jake La Botz o The Kaisers, y anunciando giras de The Whiffs, The Fuzztones, Muck and the Mires Al Dual.

(Foto del podcast; Jake La Botz)

Playlist;

JAKE LA BOTZ “I don’t want it” (single digital, 2022)

THE KAISERS “That kind of fun” (7’’, 2021)

ALVILDA “Négatif” (Négatif 7’’, 2021)

SOPHISTICATED BOOM BOOM “Beat girls #2” (ST, 1982/2022)

THE WARMBABIES “You’re my number one” (Last days of summer 7’’ EP, 2021)

THE WARMBABIES “Hey Little baby” (Last days of summer 7’’ EP, 2021)

Versión y original; ALEX CHILTON “Hey Little child” (Like flies in Sherbert, 1979)

CYANIDE PILLS “The kids can’t be trusted with rocknroll” (7’’, 2022)

LA DÉCOUPE “Inadapté” (Inadapté 7’’ EP, 2021)

THE MOURNING AFTER “Goodnight God bless” (7’’, Chaputa, 2021)

THE FUZZTONES “Strychnine” (Lysergic emanations, 1984)

THE WHIFFS “What do you want me to do” (Another Whiff, 2021)

MUCK AND THE MIRES “Strange waves” (Greetings from Muckingham palace, 2020)

THE COURETTES “Hop the twig” (Back in Mono, 2021)

JD McPHERSON “Lust for life” (single digital, 2022)

AL DUAL “When I was younger” (Reel to reel, 2021)