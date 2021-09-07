59:08

Surtido de novedades en donde destacamos los nuevos álbumes del estadounidense Geoff Palmer o el sevillano Brad Marino, junto al tercer single que sacan este año los incombustibles Nuevo Catecismo Católico.

Playlist;

THE DICKIES “Manny, Moe and Jack” (Dawn of the Dickies, 1979)

GEOFF PALMER “Many more drugs” (Charts and graphs, 2021)

GEOFF PALMER “Jammed up” (Charts and graphs, 2021)

KURT BAKER “New direction” (After party, 2020)

BOBBY RAMONE “Is this love kills?” (Rocket to Kingston, 2020)

FREDDIE DILEVI “Lies” (In the light of a new day, 2021)

FREDDIE DILEVI “Who you really are” (In the light of a new day, 2021)

NUEVO CATECISMO CATOLICO “Krazy kids” (7’’, 2021)

NUEVO CATECISMO CATOLICO “Kiss of the rat” (7’’, 2021)

Versión y Original; THE GIZMOS “Kiss of the rat” (Amerika first EP, 1977)

MIKE EDISON and GUADALUPE PLATA “Joshua fit the battle of Jericho” (The devil can’t do you no harm, 2021)

THE BIG MARTEEN’S “I can give you more” (7’’ EP, 2021)

TAMMI SAVOY and CHRIS CASELLO COMBO “Fine and Dandy” (That rock’n’roll rhythm, 2021)

IKES PIRIS and HIS DUAL ELECTRAS “The bolt” (Electra, 2021)

THE BELLFURIES “Cheerleader” (Palmyra, 2008)