Entre el 7 y el 11 de diciembre se celebra la XXXIII edición del Purple Weekend. Nos zambullimos en el cartel del festival leonés que este año cuenta con los británicos The Charlatans y los neoyorquinos The Fleshtones como bandas estrella.

Playlist;

THE CHARLATANS “Just when you’re thinkin things over” (The Charlatans, 1995)

THE CHARLATANS “The only one I know” (Some Friendly, 1990)

THE CHARLATANS “How high” (Tellin’ stories, 1997)

THE FLESHTONES “The dreg” (Roman Gods, 1981)

THE FLESHTONES “Alex Trebek” (Face of the screaming werewolf, 2020)

THE FLESHTONES “I surrender” (7’’, 2015)

THE LASER SOCIETY “Sad City” (7’’, 2020)

CORDUROY “E-type” (Dead man cat, 1992)

LAS KASETTES “No iré a trabajar” (Bajo el Sol, 2017)

THE HURRICANES “Look out” (Look out, 2021)

OCTUBRE “La huida” (Epílogo, 2021)

THE TAMBLES “Listen” (Scraping by, 2022)

THE WARMBABIES “You’re my number one” (Let’s live underground, 2021)

THE SPEEDWAYS “Had enough this time” (Radio sound, 2020)

THE SPEEDWAYS “Starry eyes”