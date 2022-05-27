01:00:30

Nuevo episodio de la serie Diversiones. Recordamos grandes canciones del pop y el rocknroll del siglo XX a manos de bandas y artistas de generaciones posteriores.

Playlist;

(sintonía) LOS TIKI PHANTOMS “Ni tu ni nadie” (Alaska y Dinarama)

SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS “Funnel of love” (Wanda Jackson)

MIKE NESS “Big iron” (Marty Robbins)

JESSE DAYTON “Whole lotta Rosie” (ACDC)

AC/DC “Baby please don’t go” (Big Joe Williams)

DUCKS DELUXE “Here comes the night” (Lulu)

DEE JAY “Gloria” (Them)

THE SHAKE SPEARS “Summertime” (Helen Jepson)

THE VINDICTIVES “What a wonderful world” (Louis Armstrong)

THE TOY DOLLS “No particular place to go” (Chuck Berry)

THE PROCLAIMERS “Whole wide world” (Wreckless Erik)

DOWN BY LAW “(I’m gonna be) 500 miles” (The Proclaimers)

MITCH EASTER “Shiny happy people” (REM)

PRIMAL SCREAM “Gimme some truth” (John Lennon)

LOU REED “This magic moment” (The Drifters)

TED LEO “Heroes” (David Bowie)