58:04

Cocinamos una nueva entrega de grandes clásicos del pop y el rock del siglo XX en forma de versiones.

Playlist;

(sintonía) LOS STRAITJACKETS “My heart will go on” (Celine Dion)

BART MENDOZA “Sunny” (Bobby Hebb)

STIV BATORS “It’s cold outside” (The Choir)

DAN SARKA and THE SOMETIMES WHY “Starry eyes” (The Records)

HUW GOWER “Do anything you wanna do” (Eddie and the Hot Rods)

EDDIE and THE HOT RODS “Time won’t let me” (The Outsiders)

RAMONES “Somebody to love” (Jefferson Airplane)

THE CURE “Hello I love you” (The Doors)

ALPHA BOY SCHOOL “Boy’s don’t cry” (The Cure)

HUGH CORNWELL “For what it’s worth” (Buffalo Springfield)

LOCKSLEY “It’s no use” (The Byrds)

TY SEGALL “Isolation” (John Lennon)

ROBYN HITCHCOCK “Let me roll in” (Paul McCartney & Wings)

REM “First we take Manhattan” (Leonard Cohen)