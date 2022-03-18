59:21

Nueva entrega de la serie de la radio musical más esperada del año. ¡Diversiones para el niño y la niña!



Playlist;

(sintonía) LAIKA and THE COSMONAUTS “Mission imposible” (Lalo Schiffrin)

THE REVEREND SHAWN AMOS “The Jean Genie” (David Bowie)

THE HOTRATS “Mirror in the bathroom” (The English Beat)

TIM ARMSTRONG “Summer of 69” (Bryan Adams)

THE REVEREND PAYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND “Olympia, WA” (Rancid)

GREEN DAY “Tired of waiting for you” (The Kinks)

ROY LONEY “Oh pretty woman” (Roy Orbison)

DMZ “Teenage head” (The Flamin Groovies)

YESTERDAY’S KIDS “Tired of waking up tired” (The Diodes)

NIGEL LEWIS and THE ZORCHMEN “(I belong to the) Blank Generation” (Richard Hell and the Voidoids)

BLONDIE “Ring of fire” (Johnny Cash)

TINA and THE TOTAL BABES “Tell that girl to shut up” (Holly and the Italians - Transvision Vamp)

NUSHU “My best friend’s girl” (The Cars)

THE CELIBATE RIFLES “Waiting for the man” (Velvet Underground)

DM3 “Sweet hitch-hiker” (Creedence Clearwater Revival)

NOUVELLE VAGUE “Guns of Brixton” (The Clash)