01:00:00

Retransmitimos desde el interior de la cueva en la que habitan The Neanderthals, una de las bandas más divertidas que ha dado la historia reciente del frat rocknroll. Picoteamos en sus cuatro discos de estudio y aderezamos con una selección de originales de canciones que han sido versionadas por la banda más troglodita de las últimas décadas.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE NEANDERTHALS “Mastodon” (The modern-stone age family, 1999)

THE NEANDERTHALS “Arula mata gali” (The latest menace to the human race, 1995)

THE NEANDERTHALS “Hula baby” (The latest menace to the human race, 1995)

THE NEANDERTHALS “Lurch” (The modern-stone age family, 1999)

THE NEANDERTHALS “Street cleaner” (Shutdown 2002 BC, 2002)

THE NEANDERTHALS “Twistin’ out in space” (…in Space, 2005)

NEIL SEDAKA “I go ape” (1959)

LUDAWAY “The pig” (1964)

THE ROADSTERS “Mag rims” (1964)

THE SPATS “Go Go Yamaha” (1965)

PAUL REVERE and THE RAIDERS “SS 396” (1965)

RICHIE DERAN and THE NEW TONES “Girl and a hot rod” (1960)

THE CATALINAS “Hot Rod USA” (1964)

THE BOBBY FULLER FOUR “The Phantom Dragster” (1965)

THE TRASHMEN “King of the surf” (1963)

THE VENTURES “He never came back” (1964)

MICKY LEE LANE “Shaggy dog” (1964)

THE CREEP “Betty Lou’s got a new tattoo” (1964)

THE NEANDERTHALS “Tarzan” (The modern-stone age family, 1999)

THE NEANDERTHALS “Werewolves from outer space” (The latest menace to the human race, 1995)