Una sesión de canciones aptas para viajar por el asfalto.

Playlist;

(sintonía) BILLY PRESTON “King of the road”

GRATEFUL DEAD “Truckin’”

TRAVELLING WILBURYS “Handle with care”

THE OZARK MOUNTAIN DAREDEVILS “Walking down the road”

JONATHAN RICHMAN “Roadrunner”

IGGY POP “Highway song”

THE EASYBEATS “Hit the road Jack”

CHUCK BERRY “Down the road apiece”

THE ROLLING STONES “Country honk”

THE LORDS “On the road again”

THE TRAVOLTAS “One for the road”

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL “The Midnight Special”

THE LOST CRUSADERS with LAURA CANTRELL “Have you heard about the world?”

CRACKER “Been around the world”

TED HAWKINS “Country roads”