59:06

Estreno mundial de dos de las canciones de Amyl and The Sniffers que darán forma a su nuevo álbum. “Comfort to me” (Rough Trade) se pone a la venta el Viernes 10 y está llamado a ser el disco que consolide a estos australianos como una de las mejores bandas del punk rock actual.

(Foto del podcast por Jamie Wdziekonski; Amyl and the Sniffers)

Playlist;

AMYL and THE SNIFFERS “Guided by angels” (Comfort to me, 2021)

AMYL and THE SNIFFERS “Security” (Comfort to me, 2021)

AMYL and THE SNIFFERS “Freaks to the front” (Comfort to me, 2021)

AMYL and THE SNIFFERS “Don’t fence me in” (Comfort to me, 2021)

NUEVO CATECISMO CATÓLICO “Krazy kids” (7'', 2021)

TO THE HELPLESS featuring SUGUS “Too many reasons” (adelanto del álbum “A futile guide to modern living”)

SUGUS “Actitud” (1995, 2018)

BONZOS “I don’t believe in good intentions” (Songs about cars, girls and broken hearts, 2021)

THE FLESHTONES “Mi engañaste bien” (7’’, 2021)

TIBURONA “Aquí en mi nube” (adelanto del álbum “Sola y feliz”)

Versión y (casi) Original; LONE STAR “Aquí en mi nube” (1965)

PERRITO CALIENTE “Nena” (adelanto próximo single)

THE PEAWEES “Walking through my hell” (7’’, 2018)

LES LULLIES “Don’t look twice” (7’’ EP, 2017)

THE SCANERS “X-Ray glasses” (II, 2019)

LES GRYS-GRYS “Turn my head” (To fall down, 2021)