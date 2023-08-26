En el NOVENO capítulo de EL MUNDO DEL PIANO repasamos la vida y obra del compositor de música para piano más destacado de la historia de Cuba, Ernesto Lecuona.
Selección musical:
E. LECUONA: Mazurca en glissando (3.00) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: Arabesque (3.00) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: Comparsa (2.50) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: Y la negra bailaba (2.37) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: Aragón (3.25) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: Preludio en la noche (2.33) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: Yo te quiero siempre (1.56) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: La Cardenense (2.00) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: Vals brillante de concierto (2.05) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: El cafetal (Zarzuela) (3.47) Orquesta RTVE. E. LECUONA: Frente a El Escorial (3.00) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: Campanilla Bell Flower (1.20) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: Ella y yo (3.00) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: Conga de medianoche (2.00) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: Diario de un niño – Canción de Luna (3.00) Kathryn Stott (p). E. LECUONA: Romanza de María La O (4.00) Orquesta RTVE.