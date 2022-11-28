58:58

El cantante Tony Bennett, que cumplió 96 años en agosto, a dúo con el pianista Bill Evans: 'Waltz for Debby', 'But beautiful', 'Days of wine and roses', 'A child is born', 'You don't know what love is' y 'You must believe in spring'. Y grabaciones de Bennett de 'I didn´t know what time it was', 'Bewitched', 'Where or when', 'I left my heart in San Francisco', 'Once upon a time', 'The best is yet to come', 'All mine', 'Bridges', 'Girl talk', 'The shadow of your smile', 'The gentle rain' y 'Samba de Orfeu'.