58:43

GONSALVES: Boom Jackie Boom Chick (3.52). P. Gonsalves. LIVRAMENTO: J and B blues (5.00). P. Gonsalves. ELLINGTON: Diminuendo in blue and crescendo in blue (14.20). D. Ellington. DeLANGE / LAKE: The man with the horn (5.05). P. Gonsalves / E.L. Davis. ELLINGTON / WEBSTER: I got it bad (and that ain't good) (7.06). P. Gonsalves / E. Hines. CLARE / STEPT: Please don't talk about me when I'm gone (4.35). P. Gonsalves / S. Stitt. GONSALVES / STITT: Salt and pepper (7.52). P. Gonsalves / S. Stitt