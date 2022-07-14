59:55

KERN / MERCER: Dearly beloved (3.44). K. Krogg. PORTER: All of you (5.12). K. Krogg. GARBAREK: Brother Wind (8.07). J. Garbarek. GARBAREK: In praise of dreams. (5.25). J. Garbarek. HICKS: After the morning (6.34). P. Sanders. JARRETT: Innocence (7.17). K. Jarrett. GILSMONTI: Palhaço (5.01). J. Garbarek / Ch. Haden / E. Gismonti. GARBAREK: The creek (4.33). J. Garbarek. ALI KHAN: Saga (5.27). J. Garbarek / U.F. Ali Khan.