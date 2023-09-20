57:35

ADDERLEY: Hear me talkin' to ya (7.44). J. "Cannonball" Adderley. WALKER: Stormy monday (3.21). L. Rawls. MANDEL / WEBSTER: The shadow of your smile (4.19). L. Rawls. MILLER: I'd rather drink muddy water (2.50). L. Rawls. KERN / HAMMERSTEIN: The folks who live on the hill (4.33). G. Shearing. BRODSZKY / CAHN: Wonder why (8.56). S. Manne. TRADICIONAL: All the pretty little horses (4.31). H. Cole. JONES: Hey there (2.42). J. Jones. PORTER: Take me down to lover's row (2.36). R. Mitchuml. KERN: A fine romance (3.39). M. Whiting. McRAE / BIRD / WOODS: Broadway (3.22). C. Basie