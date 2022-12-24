59:01

Fragmento de Cuento de Navidad_Charles Dickens



Put the lights on the tree_Sufjan Stevens



Coplillas de Nochebuena_María Terremoto



Salva mi Navidad_TCR



Házmelo saber_Lori Meyers



Mare, en la puerta hay un niño_La Paquera de Jerez



Santa Claus is coming to town_The Jackson 5



Noche de paz_Estrella Morente



Winterlude_Bob Dylan



The man with all the toys_The Beach Boys



Los Campanilleros_La Niña de la Puebla



Jingle Bells_Diana Krall



Olé y Olanda_Chano Lobato



Morente, Habichuela_Josemi Carmona, Javier Colina, Bandolero



Christmas lights_Coldplay



Hallelujah_Jeff Buckley