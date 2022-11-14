59:04

Estrenamos nuevas canciones de sielines como Dianka y Fútbol Fantasma

¡Ya llega el cuarto sielo! Será el 19 de noviembre en Cuttoo (Madrid) con mariagrep como madrina y con Mani Dii, Naen, Blantx, Los Reels, After Tommy y Gilberta Grape en el cartel.

Escuchamos a todos los artistas del cuarto sielo y estrenamos nuevas canciones de antiguas sielines como Dianka (junto a Cristina Len) y Fútbol Fantasma (en colabo con Isatofu). Una vez más, ¡de Radio 3 al sielo!

Playlist:

MARIAGREP, CARREÑO - Marinero (Lucía Montarani)

MANI DII, NAEN - Estoy x ti

NOCHE, HAVNI, NAEN - Bellakeo Espiritual

BLANTX - solo cuando estoy sola

LOS REELS - Aeropuertos

AFTER TOMMY - Late night call

GILBERTA GRAPE - Octopus in my shower

CRISTINA LEN, DIANKA - El toro y la luna

FÚTBOL FANTASMA, ISATOFU - Infección

IÑIGO SOLER, VALDIVIA - Adiós

EL MOMENTO INCÓMODO - Algo que contar

ANA WEBB - Juntos en el coche

TEO PLANELL, BARRY B - Talismán

ALE VAEZ - Calma

CASERO - A mí

PERDÓN - Bruja pop

CARIES - La mudanza