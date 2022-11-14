Estrenamos nuevas canciones de sielines como Dianka y Fútbol Fantasma
¡Ya llega el cuarto sielo! Será el 19 de noviembre en Cuttoo (Madrid) con mariagrep como madrina y con Mani Dii, Naen, Blantx, Los Reels, After Tommy y Gilberta Grape en el cartel.
Escuchamos a todos los artistas del cuarto sielo y estrenamos nuevas canciones de antiguas sielines como Dianka (junto a Cristina Len) y Fútbol Fantasma (en colabo con Isatofu). Una vez más, ¡de Radio 3 al sielo!
Playlist:
MARIAGREP, CARREÑO - Marinero (Lucía Montarani)
MANI DII, NAEN - Estoy x ti
NOCHE, HAVNI, NAEN - Bellakeo Espiritual
BLANTX - solo cuando estoy sola
LOS REELS - Aeropuertos
AFTER TOMMY - Late night call
GILBERTA GRAPE - Octopus in my shower
CRISTINA LEN, DIANKA - El toro y la luna
FÚTBOL FANTASMA, ISATOFU - Infección
IÑIGO SOLER, VALDIVIA - Adiós
EL MOMENTO INCÓMODO - Algo que contar
ANA WEBB - Juntos en el coche
TEO PLANELL, BARRY B - Talismán
ALE VAEZ - Calma
CASERO - A mí
PERDÓN - Bruja pop
CARIES - La mudanza