59:31

RUTTER: La historia de Navidad: Jesus Child (3.18), There is a flower (4.04), Donkey Carol (3.32), Wild Wood Carol (3.07). Ruth Holton (sop.), Gerald Finley (bar.), The Cambridge Singers, The City of London Sinfonia. Dir.: J. Rutter. Nochebuena: Angels’ Carol (3.14), Nativity Carol (4.20), Mary’s Lullaby (3.27), Star Carol (2.50), Shepherd’s Pipe Carol (2.54), Christmas Lullaby (4.04), Dormi, Jesu (4.35). The Cambridge Singers, The City of London Sinfonia. Dir.: J. Rutter. Alegría Navideña: Joy to the World (2.30), I saw three ships (2.10), Deck the hall (1.40), The very best time of year (3.40), We wish you a merry Christmas (1.42). The Cambridge Singers, The City of London Sinfonia. Dir.: J. Rutter.