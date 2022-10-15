Armonías vocales

59:11

Obras corales de Charles Villiers Stanford:

STANFORD: On time, op. 142 (5.40). 6 Elizabethan Pastorales, op. 49: 2. Corydon, arise! (2.32), 3. Diaphenia (2.07). To Chloris (4.22). 6 Elizabethan Pastorales, op. 53: 1. On a hill there grows a flower (2.33), 2. Like desert woods (3.36), 3. Praised be Diana (2.36). Out in the windy west (4.50). 6 Elizabethan Pastorales, op. 67: 3. Shall we go dance? (1.22). Peace, come away (3.17). 8 Partsongs, op. 119: 1. The witch (3.23), 2. Farewell, my joy (2.33), 3. The blue bird (3.19), 4. The train (1.43), 5. The inkbottle (2.19), 6. The swallow (1.39), 7. Chillingham (1.50), 8. My heart in thine (2.25). Coro de Cámara del Conservatorio de Birmingham. Dir.: Paul Spicer.

