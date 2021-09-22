01:06:49

Nos situamos en cruces de caminos donde se encontraron el indie y el acid house, el post punk y el rock y la cultura de club. Nuestro guía es el DJ, remezclador, productor y músico inglés Andrew Weatherall, un alquimista que nos conduce por territorios arriesgados, a veces oscuros e inquietantes y al mismo tiempo rítmicos y cadenciosos, ideados para perderse en una brumosa de baile.





Loaded (Andrew Weatherall mix) - PRIMAL SCREAM

Hallelujah (Club mix) - HAPPY MONDAYS

Theme - THE SABRES OF PARADISE

Cliché (Andrew Weatherall remix) - THE SHOES

Garden of love (feat.Peter Hook, (Lundi Mouillé Andrew Weatherall Remix) - THE LIMIÑANAS

Bloods ( 2 Lone Swordsmen mix) - PRIMAL SCREAM

Snake pit - HIPBONE SLIM & THE KNEE TREMBLERS

The grim reaper - THE MILKSHAKES

I want candy - THE STRANGELOVES

New kind of kick - THE CRAMPS

Fail We May, Sail We Must - ANDREW WEATHERALL

End time sound - ANDREW WEATHERALL