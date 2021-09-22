Nos situamos en cruces de caminos donde se encontraron el indie y el acid house, el post punk y el rock y la cultura de club. Nuestro guía es el DJ, remezclador, productor y músico inglés Andrew Weatherall, un alquimista que nos conduce por territorios arriesgados, a veces oscuros e inquietantes y al mismo tiempo rítmicos y cadenciosos, ideados para perderse en una brumosa de baile.
Loaded (Andrew Weatherall mix) - PRIMAL SCREAM
Hallelujah (Club mix) - HAPPY MONDAYS
Theme - THE SABRES OF PARADISE
Cliché (Andrew Weatherall remix) - THE SHOES
Garden of love (feat.Peter Hook, (Lundi Mouillé Andrew Weatherall Remix) - THE LIMIÑANAS
Bloods ( 2 Lone Swordsmen mix) - PRIMAL SCREAM
Snake pit - HIPBONE SLIM & THE KNEE TREMBLERS
The grim reaper - THE MILKSHAKES
I want candy - THE STRANGELOVES
New kind of kick - THE CRAMPS
Fail We May, Sail We Must - ANDREW WEATHERALL
End time sound - ANDREW WEATHERALL