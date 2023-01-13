58:58

Este viernes estrenamos 'GatoPerro', la canción que abre el inminente nuevo disco de Smile y escuchamos lo nuevo de Paramore, de Måneskin junto a Tom Morello y el regreso de Kool & The Gang.

KOOL & THE GANG - Let's Party

FOALS – 2001

PARAMORE - C'est Comme Ça

SMILE – When the Lights Change

SMILE – GatoPerro

BELLE & SEBASTIAN - I Don't Know What You See In Me

NEUMAN - Recovered Files

HAVALINA – Maquinaria

MÅNESKIN ft TOM MORELLO - GOSSIP

IGGY POP - Neo Punk

GREEN DAY - She

THE ARCS – Sunshine

TEMPLES - Gamma Rays

THE HAUNT & DYLYN - You Know I'm No Good

ARCTIC MONKEYS - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

COLET – X Por Tu Culpa

SHEGO ft NATALIA LACUNZA - Qué voy a hacer