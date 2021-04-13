RTVE.es
El sótano Radio 3

El sótano

Lunes a Viernes de 19.00 a 20.00 horas

El Sótano - Mike Edison con Guadalupe Plata; gospel blues endemoniado - 13/04/21 - escuchar ahora
  • Mike Edison con Guadalupe Plata; gospel blues endemoniado
El Sótano - Mike Edison con Guadalupe Plata; gospel blues endemoniado - 13/04/21

13 abr 2021

El músico y escritor Mike Edison, con antecedentes musicales en The Raunch Hands, Pleasure Fuckers o la banda de GG Allin, se alía con los ubetenses Guadalupe Plata para dar forma al trabajo “The devil can’t do you no harm” (Everlasting), una colección de temas propios y piezas tradicionales del gospel blues. Suenan también los próximos y bailongos lanzamientos de Discos Antifaz o un nuevo adelanto del próximo álbum de Reigning Sound.
Playlist;
(sintonía) GUADALUPE PLATA “Duermo con serpientes” (ST)
MIKE EDISON & GUADALUPE PLATA “Old fashioned communication blues” (The devil can’t do you no harm, Everlasting)
MIKE EDISON & GUADALUPE PLATA “That’s where I’m at” (The devil can’t do you no harm)
MIKE EDISON & GUADALUPE PLATA “Oh Mary don’t you weep” (The devil can’t do you no harm)
THE LOST CRUSADERS featuring JON SPENCER “I wonder what ever happened” (Have you heard about the world)
THE SUBSONICS “You don’t know what’s goin’ on” (7’’)
EXUMA “Mama Loi, Papa Loi” (Exuma)
DEGURUTIENI “Dreaming party” (Dark mondo)
REVEREND BEAT-MAN “Blue Moon of Kentucky” (Surreal folk blues gospel trash Vol. 2)
LOS MAMBO JAMBO “Contra las cuerdas” (adelanto del álbum “Exotic redenzvous”)
MANNY BOWSMUND “Another woman (waits for me)” (7’’)
IAN KAY “Clown” (7’’)
THE MELLOWS “Dawn” (...play need you)
REIGNING SOUND “Oh Cristine” (adelanto del álbum “A little more time with...”)
GREG PREVOST “Everybody knows” (Songs for these times)

