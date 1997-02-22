What is Metrópolis?

Metrópolis is a weekly television programme about contemporary art and culture that has been aired on the 2nd Channel of TVE (Televisión Española - Spanish Public Television Network) for the past 34 years. Since its first broadcast (April 21st 1985) more than 1300 different and unique chapters have been broadcast nationally, as well as internationally through CANAL INTERNACIONAL TVE.



Metrópolis still follows the original format, a 30 minute thematic programme not moderated. Although altered at certain times, the original format has been responsible for Metropolis achieving a cult status as a curated programme, and as a collectors' item. It is often also used as original resource material, for the teaching at art and film schools.



Metrópolis owes its emergence to the arrival and immediate boom of video art in Spain, in the mid-eighties. The programme creators were aware of video as an art form that is more than suitable, if not made for, television. Although originally launched as a showcase for emerging artists from all fields, it should be noted that video art, experimental film, short fiction, creative documentaries, dance films, music videos and creative, innovative commercials have become the programme's main content.



Metrópolis has produced 'one person' programmes on internationally acclaimed and Spanish artists such as Nam June Paik, Bill Viola, Jenny Holzer, Michel Gondry, Vito Acconci, Marina Abramovic, Stelarc, Tony Oursler, Pipilotti Rist, William Kentridge, Nan Goldin, Francis Alÿs, Björn Melhus, Candice Breitz, Shirin Neshat, Mona Hatoum, Zilla Leutenegger, Laurie Anderson, Marina Núñez, Pilar Albarracín, Jon-Mikel Euba or Sergio Prego, to name a few.



Other artists have been brought together in programmes because they work either in the same field: (e.g. Computer Animation; Mixed Media; Video Performance, Fake Documentaries); on the same subject (Observador Observado -on video surveillance-; Estrecho on immigration-; Masculin/Feminin on gender-; Album de Familia -on family-); or in the same context (Portugal, Mexico). Fiction and animation short films are usually compiled thematically. A limited number of events have also been, more or less regularly, featured, among them the Venice Biennial, as well as Habana, Dakar, Marrakech or Istambul Contemporary Art Biennials, The Pacific Standar Time project in LA (CA), The PromaxBDA Europe Awards, or the Cannes Lions Creativity Festival.