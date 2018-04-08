Varied and high-quality programming

Entertainment, news, culture and education make up a varied and high-quality programming schedule aimed to provide the best and most comprehensive offer to a heterogeneous audience.

The offer includes the best programmes broadcasted by TVE on its domestic channels (La 1, La 2, 24H, CLAN TV and Teledeporte).

The Spanish current affairs are offered to the audience through news programmes such as Telediario, Informe Semanal, Los Desayunos de TVE or La Noche en 24H.

The entertainment is based on an wide range catalogue of fiction, contests, comedy shows and magazines.

The best fiction series

Top quality series, such as Cuéntame cómo pasó, Carlos Rey Emperador, Águila Roja, El Ministerio del Tiempo, Acacias 38, Seis Hermanas, together with home-produced mini-series and TV movies, are key elements of our schedule s great acceptance.

Last but not least, culture and education have their own place on TVE INTERNACIONAL dealing with the latest advances in science, technology, literature, films or art, such as Aquí la tierra or Fabricando Made in Spain; innovative formats which prove that science and arts can be discussed in an entertaining way.

