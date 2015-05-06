1913. The Silva sisters are the life of the party at the main high society events. Pretty, well-mannered, kind and refined, our six sisters enjoy a trouble-free life, until a terrible event suddenly changes their life.



The Silva sisters will have to struggle together to take care of their family, while challenging the social conventions of a time when every woman depended on a man to get ahead in life…



A story of self-improvement, of struggle and deception. Love, comedy and, above all, emotions: six sisters who are determined to change things.



SIX SISTERS who are ready to change things..

Credits Chapters: 486 Duration: 50' Director: Antonio Hernández, Miguel Conde, David Ulloa, Jaime Botella and Inma Torrente. Actors: Celia Freijeiro, Marta Larralde, Candela Serrat, Mariona Tena, María Castro, Carla Díaz, Fernando Guillén Cuervo, Alex Gadea, Fernando Andina, Kiti Manver, Vicky Peña, Llum Barrera, Juan Ribó and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba. Production Company: TVE & Bambú Producciones. Date: 2015 Format: HD Si quiere más información sobre este producto, contacte con nosotros.