Acacias 38 is a daily series with a ‘soap opera’ structure with multiple protagonists. It is set in 1899 and tells the story of a group of maids and the bourgeois families they serve, in a single block in a distinguished neighborhood of a large Spanish city. In Acacias 38 all lives converge in a single space.



A warm intimate fiction in which the main protagonists are universal feelings: love, jealousy, passion, revenge, hate and the joy of simply being alive.



The universe of this series has a huge capacity to regenerate itself. Thus, as in any neighborhood, families can move out and the business can change. New characters enter and exit the series organically. Just as in real life, people may come and go, but as long as there are servants and masters, the heart of the series will keep beating..

Credits Chapters: 65



Duration: 50'



Directors: Humberto Miró, Rubén Torrejón, María Pulido y Carlos Navarro.



Featuring: Sheyla Fariña, Roger Berruezo, Sara Miquel, Arantxa Aranguren, Carlos Serrano Clarck, Inés Aldea, Marc Parejo.



Scriptwriter: David Oliva, Ada Hernández, Agustín Martínez, Adolfo Puerta, Juanvi Pozuelo, Ernesto Pozuelo, Jorge Díaz, Ruth García y Joaquín Santamaría.



Format: HD.



Production Company: Boomerang TV, TVE.

If you would like more information about this product, contact us.