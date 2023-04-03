Line of Duty - Temporada 4 - Episodio 5 | Serie policiaca
El futuro del AC-12 se ve amenazado cuando Hilton les impide seguir investigando a Roz Huntley y acusa a Hastings.

El futuro del AC-12 se ve amenazado cuando Hilton les impide seguir investigando a Roz Huntley y acusa a Hastings. Los problemas de Roz empiezan a estar más cerca de su casa que de su trabajo.

Policíaca y suspense
Castellano
Subtitulado