El temps a les Illes Balears - 02/12/2022 - RTVE.es

Informatiu Balear El temps a les Illes Balears - 02/12/22
L'arribada de l'hivern ens ha portat fred però també precipitacions. Un ambient hivernal i un temps insegur que ens acompanyaran avui i també tot...02/12/2022 00:02:01
L'arribada de l'hivern ens ha portat fred però també precipitacions. Un ambient hivernal i un temps insegur que ens acompanyaran avui i també tot...02/12/2022 00:02:01
L'arribada de l'hivern ens ha portat fred però també precipitacions. Un ambient hivernal i un temps insegur que ens acompanyaran avui i també tot el cap de setmana.