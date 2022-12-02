El temps a les Illes Balears - 02/12/2022 - RTVE.es
Informatiu Balear  El temps a les Illes Balears - 02/12/22

02/12/2022 00:02:01
Sinopsis

L'arribada de l'hivern ens ha portat fred però també precipitacions. Un ambient hivernal i un temps insegur que ens acompanyaran avui i també tot el cap de setmana.

