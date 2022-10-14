Serie Call my agent: Episodio 3x04: Isabelle Huppert

Call my agent Isabelle Huppert 4
Isabelle Huppert acepta cada oferta que le gusta y su agente, Gabriel, se ve obligado a organizar su casi inflexible horario. Eso es especialmente difícil cuando una producción americana se niega a que ella pase tiempo en ningún otro proyecto, puesto que tiene con ellos un contrato de exclusividad. Los rodajes de Isabelle coinciden y Gabriel va a necesitar ayuda si quiere que ella cumpla y al mismo tiempo evitar que los americanos se enteren.