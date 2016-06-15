Sónar 2016 en directo: Horarios de los conciertos y sesiones
- Sigue los mejores conciertos y sesiones DJ del festival
- 16, 17 y 18 de junio en videostreaming en la web de Radio 3
Aquí tienes los horarios de los conciertos y sesiones DJ que te ofrecemos durante la celebración del festival Sónar en Barcelona. Síguelos en vídeo y en directo en nuestra web entrando en rtve.es/sonar
Jueves 16 de junio
13.00 - 14.15 live Baelish
14.15 - 15.30 live Cauto
15.30 - 16.00 live The Spanish Dub Invasion feat Mad Professor
16.00 - 17.00 live Nicola Cruz
17.00 - 17.40 live Strand
18.00 - 18.30 live Lady Leshurr
18.30 - 20.00 DJ The Black Madonna
19.00 - 20.00 live TBC*
21.00 - 23.00 DJ TBC*
Viernes 17 de junio
Sónar de DíaSónar de Día
13.00 - 14.00 live Ilia Mayer
14.00 - 15.00 live Awwz
15.00 - 16.00 live El Guincho
16.00 - 17.00 live Las Hermanas
17.00 - 18.00 live The Spanish Dub Invasion feat Mad Professor (Re-broadcast)
18.00 - 19.00 live Congo Natty feat. Congo Dubz, Tenor Fly, Nanci & Phoebe
19.00 - 20.00 live Roots Manuva
20.00 - 20.50 live Las Hermanas (Re-broadcast)
21.00 - 23.00 DJ Matias Aguayo
Sónar de NocheSónar de Noche
23.00 - 00.00 DJ TBC*
00.00 - 1.00 live Roots Manuva (Re-broadcast)
01.00 - 02.10 live James Blake
02.15 - 03.25 DJ Mind Against
03.55 - 04.55 live Kölsch
Sábado 18 de junio
Sónar de Día
13.00 14.30 live Tendts
14.30 - 15.25 live bRUNA & Wooky + Alba G. Corral
15.30 - 16.30 live Congo Natty feat. Congo Dubz, Tenor Fly, Nanci & Phoebe (Re-broadcast)
16.30 - 17.30 live Yung Lean
17.30 - 18.30 live Badbadnotgood (Re-broadcast)
19.00 - 20.15 DJ Troyboi
20.15 - 21.00 live Section Boyz
21.00 - 22.30 DJ Ed Banger House Party: Busy P + Para One + Boston Bun
Sónar de Noche
22.30 - 00.00 live New Order
00.05 - 01.25 DJ Coyu
01.30 - 02.30 live Booka Shade
02.35 - 03.55 DJ Eats Everything
04.00 - 05.30 live Fatboy Slim
05.35 - 07.00 DJ Paco Osuna
*Artista pendiente de confirmación