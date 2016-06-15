Sónar 2016 en directo: Horarios de los conciertos y sesiones

  • Sigue los mejores conciertos y sesiones DJ del festival
  • 16, 17 y 18 de junio en videostreaming en la web de Radio 3
Sónar de Día
RADIO 3

Aquí tienes los horarios de los conciertos y sesiones DJ que te ofrecemos durante la celebración del festival Sónar en Barcelona. Síguelos en vídeo y en directo en nuestra web entrando en rtve.es/sonar

Jueves 16 de junio

13.00 - 14.15 live Baelish

14.15 - 15.30 live Cauto

15.30 - 16.00 live The Spanish Dub Invasion feat Mad Professor

16.00 - 17.00 live Nicola Cruz

17.00 - 17.40 live Strand

18.00 - 18.30 live Lady Leshurr

18.30 - 20.00 DJ The Black Madonna

19.00 - 20.00 live TBC*

21.00 - 23.00 DJ TBC*

Viernes 17 de junio

Sónar de DíaSónar de Día

13.00 - 14.00 live Ilia Mayer

14.00 - 15.00 live Awwz

15.00 - 16.00 live El Guincho

16.00 - 17.00 live Las Hermanas

17.00 - 18.00 live The Spanish Dub Invasion feat Mad Professor (Re-broadcast)

18.00 - 19.00 live Congo Natty feat. Congo Dubz, Tenor Fly, Nanci & Phoebe

19.00 - 20.00 live Roots Manuva

20.00 - 20.50 live Las Hermanas (Re-broadcast)

21.00 - 23.00 DJ Matias Aguayo

Sónar de NocheSónar de Noche

23.00 - 00.00 DJ TBC*

00.00 - 1.00 live Roots Manuva (Re-broadcast)

01.00 - 02.10 live James Blake

02.15 - 03.25 DJ Mind Against

03.55 - 04.55 live Kölsch

Sábado 18 de junio

Sónar de Día

13.00 14.30 live Tendts

14.30 - 15.25 live bRUNA & Wooky + Alba G. Corral

15.30 - 16.30 live Congo Natty feat. Congo Dubz, Tenor Fly, Nanci & Phoebe (Re-broadcast)

16.30 - 17.30 live Yung Lean

17.30 - 18.30 live Badbadnotgood (Re-broadcast)

19.00 - 20.15 DJ Troyboi

20.15 - 21.00 live Section Boyz

21.00 - 22.30 DJ Ed Banger House Party: Busy P + Para One + Boston Bun

Sónar de Noche

22.30 - 00.00 live New Order

00.05 - 01.25 DJ Coyu

01.30 - 02.30 live Booka Shade

02.35 - 03.55 DJ Eats Everything

04.00 - 05.30 live Fatboy Slim

05.35 - 07.00 DJ Paco Osuna

*Artista pendiente de confirmación