01:00:38

Avui explorem les novetats en clau indie i rock de la indùstria musical.



Playlist:

OneRepublic - Runaway

Featherweight - Giving Up

Tegan and Sara - Girls Talk

Diamante Negro - Mes pagat

Travis Birds - Cuando Satán vino a verme

Bunbury - Nuestros mundos no obedecen a tus mapas

The Snuts - Gloria

Junco y Mimbre - Perdre'm-lo

Salvana - Brandemburgo

The Voidz - Prophecy of the Dragon

Foo Fighters - Show me how

Eva Ryjlen - Aquelarre eléctrico

Miya Folick - Cockroach

Tame Impala - Retina Show

George Clanton - Justify your life