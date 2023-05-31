Zona Zero Diamante Negro // Junco y Mimbre // The Snuts 30/05/2023 01:00:38
Avui explorem les novetats en clau indie i rock de la indùstria musical.
Playlist:
OneRepublic - Runaway
Featherweight - Giving Up
Tegan and Sara - Girls Talk
Diamante Negro - Mes pagat
Travis Birds - Cuando Satán vino a verme
Bunbury - Nuestros mundos no obedecen a tus mapas
The Snuts - Gloria
Junco y Mimbre - Perdre'm-lo
Salvana - Brandemburgo
The Voidz - Prophecy of the Dragon
Foo Fighters - Show me how
Eva Ryjlen - Aquelarre eléctrico
Miya Folick - Cockroach
Tame Impala - Retina Show
George Clanton - Justify your life