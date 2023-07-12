Arrancamos en la pista de baile con 'El paraíso', nuevo adelanto del álbum de debut en solitario de Mikel Izal. Además, escuchamos a Yard Act con nueva canción, 'The Trench Coat Museum', un adictivo tema que combina el art rock, el post punk y el funk; te traemos uno de los cortes inéditos de la reedición de 'Last Splash' de The Breeders, y hacemos una selección personal de algunos de nuestros temas favoritos de la banda sonora de la serie 'Peaky Blinders'.
Playlist:
MIKEL IZAL - El paraíso
LA CASA AZUL - Prometo no olvidar
ELYELLA - Bailando ma (feat. Ginebras)
DEPECHE MODE - Just Can't Get Enough
KRAFTWERK - The Model
DAVID BOWIE - V-2 Schneider
YARD ACTC - The Overload
YARD ACT - The Trench Coat Museum
GORILLAZ - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)
ANDREW BIRD - Sisyphus
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT - Twelve-Thirty (Young Girls Are ComingTo The Canyon) (feat. Susanna Hoffs, Chris Stills & Sheryl Crow)
MADISON CUNNINGHAM - Our Rebellion
THE BREEDERS - Go Man Go
THE BREEDERS - Cannonball
PIXIES - Gigantic
GRIAN CHATTEN - Fairlies
NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - Cannibal's Hymn
NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - Red Right Hand
PJ HARVEY - This Is Love
DAN AUERBACH - The Prowl
BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB - River Styx
THE KILLS - DNA
THE DEAD WEATHER - Rocking Horse
THE WHITE STRIPES - I Think I Smell A Rat
BLACK PISTOL FIRE - Where You Been Before
ROYAL BLOOD - Come on Over
FOALS - Snake Oil
BLACK SABBATH - War Pigs
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Do I Wanna Know?