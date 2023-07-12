01:59:07

Arrancamos en la pista de baile con 'El paraíso', nuevo adelanto del álbum de debut en solitario de Mikel Izal. Además, escuchamos a Yard Act con nueva canción, 'The Trench Coat Museum', un adictivo tema que combina el art rock, el post punk y el funk; te traemos uno de los cortes inéditos de la reedición de 'Last Splash' de The Breeders, y hacemos una selección personal de algunos de nuestros temas favoritos de la banda sonora de la serie 'Peaky Blinders'.

Playlist:

MIKEL IZAL - El paraíso

LA CASA AZUL - Prometo no olvidar

ELYELLA - Bailando ma (feat. Ginebras)

DEPECHE MODE - Just Can't Get Enough

KRAFTWERK - The Model

DAVID BOWIE - V-2 Schneider

YARD ACTC - The Overload

YARD ACT - The Trench Coat Museum

GORILLAZ - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)

ANDREW BIRD - Sisyphus

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT - Twelve-Thirty (Young Girls Are ComingTo The Canyon) (feat. Susanna Hoffs, Chris Stills & Sheryl Crow)

MADISON CUNNINGHAM - Our Rebellion

THE BREEDERS - Go Man Go

THE BREEDERS - Cannonball

PIXIES - Gigantic

GRIAN CHATTEN - Fairlies

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - Cannibal's Hymn

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - Red Right Hand

PJ HARVEY - This Is Love

DAN AUERBACH - The Prowl

BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB - River Styx

THE KILLS - DNA

THE DEAD WEATHER - Rocking Horse

THE WHITE STRIPES - I Think I Smell A Rat

BLACK PISTOL FIRE - Where You Been Before

ROYAL BLOOD - Come on Over

FOALS - Snake Oil

BLACK SABBATH - War Pigs

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Do I Wanna Know?



