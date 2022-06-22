Celebramos el Día Europeo de la Música con el estreno de la espectacular cover que Wisemen Project y Suu han grabado del mítico 'I Feel Love' de Donna Summer. Además, novedades de Royal Republic, Dune Rats y Dead Pony.
Playlist:
ROYAL REPUBLIC - Diggin' It
DUNE RATS - Melted Into Two
STARCRAWLER - Roadkill
THE MYSTERINES - Life's a Bitch (But I Like it So Much)
LEVITANTS - Nuevas generaciones
ANABEL LEE - Natural para Vogue
BIZNAGA - Madrid nos pertenece
YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Spitting Off the Edge of the World
YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Wedding Song
DAFT PUNK - Giorgio by Moroder
WISEMEN PROJECT - I Feel Love (feat. Suu)
DONNA SUMMER - Love Is In Control (Finger On The Trigger) (Chromeo & Oliver Remix)
ST. VINCENT - Funky Town
ZAHARA - Berlin U5 (feat. Alizzz)
PHOENIX - Alpha Zulu
FOALS - Life Is Yours
ROYAL BLOOD - Hold On
LADY BANANA - My Shadow Follows
BALA - Agitar
MAMMOTH WVH - Epiphany
CROBOT - Low Life
CROBOT - Dizzy
DEAD PONY - Zero
DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 - One + One
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM - Daft Punk Is Playing at My House
BLACK PUMAS - Fire (Live from Capitol Studio A)
MAIKA MAKOVSKI - I Live in a Boat