Celebramos el Día Europeo de la Música con el estreno de la espectacular cover que Wisemen Project y Suu han grabado del mítico 'I Feel Love' de Donna Summer. Además, novedades de Royal Republic, Dune Rats y Dead Pony.

Playlist:

ROYAL REPUBLIC - Diggin' It

DUNE RATS - Melted Into Two

STARCRAWLER - Roadkill

THE MYSTERINES - Life's a Bitch (But I Like it So Much)

LEVITANTS - Nuevas generaciones

ANABEL LEE - Natural para Vogue

BIZNAGA - Madrid nos pertenece

YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Wedding Song

DAFT PUNK - Giorgio by Moroder

WISEMEN PROJECT - I Feel Love (feat. Suu)

DONNA SUMMER - Love Is In Control (Finger On The Trigger) (Chromeo & Oliver Remix)

ST. VINCENT - Funky Town

ZAHARA - Berlin U5 (feat. Alizzz)

PHOENIX - Alpha Zulu

FOALS - Life Is Yours

ROYAL BLOOD - Hold On

LADY BANANA - My Shadow Follows

BALA - Agitar

MAMMOTH WVH - Epiphany

CROBOT - Low Life

CROBOT - Dizzy

DEAD PONY - Zero

DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 - One + One

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM - Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

BLACK PUMAS - Fire (Live from Capitol Studio A)

MAIKA MAKOVSKI - I Live in a Boat