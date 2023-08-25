01:59:01

Agárrate, Maiki, porque vienen curvas en el comienzo de este Viernes Eléctrico: arrancamos a fuego con la energía de Scowl y de Yonaka, dos bandas que se mueven entre el rock de alto voltaje y el hardcore punk. Además, te presentamos el nuevo álbum conjunto de Suzi Quatro y KT Tunstall, escuchamos parte del disco que Liam Gallagher acaba de publicar recogiendo el concierto de Knebworth de 2022, y te traemos los nuevos lanzamientos de Des Rocs y de Sam Tinnesz.

Playlist:

SCOWL - Opening Night

YONAKA - Hands Off My Money

VOODOOV - Black Market Bubblegum

MOTHER'S CAKE - I'm Your President

INCUBUS - Vitamin

LINKIN PARK - Faint

DES ROCS - Natural Born Thriller

SAM TINNESZ - Show You How It's Done (feat. Unsecret & Ryan Oakes)

TWENTY ONE PILOTS - Heavydirtysoul

MUSE - Hysteria

LIAM GALLAGHER - Everything's Electric (Live From Knebworth 22)

LIAM GALLAGHER - Supersonic (Live From Knebworth 22)

OASIS - Roll With It (Live at Knebworth, 11 August '96)

BLUR - Parklife (Live at the Budokan, 1995)

PEARL JAM - Daughter

DAYS OF THE NEW - Touch, Peel And Stand

ARIZONA BABY - Real Lies

SUZI QUATRO & KT TUNSTALL - Good Kinda Hot

RIVAL SONS - Sweet Life

RIVAL SONS - Bird in the Hand

RIVAL SONS - Pressure and Time

ORGY - Blue Monday

NINE INCH NAILS - The Hand That Feeds

DAVID BOWIE - Little Wonder

CITIZEN - Hyper Trophy

JOE UNKNOWN - Hell of Mine

BALA - Hoy no

PERRO - La reina de Inglaterra

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Gila Monster



