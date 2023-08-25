Agárrate, Maiki, porque vienen curvas en el comienzo de este Viernes Eléctrico: arrancamos a fuego con la energía de Scowl y de Yonaka, dos bandas que se mueven entre el rock de alto voltaje y el hardcore punk. Además, te presentamos el nuevo álbum conjunto de Suzi Quatro y KT Tunstall, escuchamos parte del disco que Liam Gallagher acaba de publicar recogiendo el concierto de Knebworth de 2022, y te traemos los nuevos lanzamientos de Des Rocs y de Sam Tinnesz.
Playlist:
SCOWL - Opening Night
YONAKA - Hands Off My Money
VOODOOV - Black Market Bubblegum
MOTHER'S CAKE - I'm Your President
INCUBUS - Vitamin
LINKIN PARK - Faint
DES ROCS - Natural Born Thriller
SAM TINNESZ - Show You How It's Done (feat. Unsecret & Ryan Oakes)
TWENTY ONE PILOTS - Heavydirtysoul
MUSE - Hysteria
LIAM GALLAGHER - Everything's Electric (Live From Knebworth 22)
LIAM GALLAGHER - Supersonic (Live From Knebworth 22)
OASIS - Roll With It (Live at Knebworth, 11 August '96)
BLUR - Parklife (Live at the Budokan, 1995)
PEARL JAM - Daughter
DAYS OF THE NEW - Touch, Peel And Stand
ARIZONA BABY - Real Lies
SUZI QUATRO & KT TUNSTALL - Good Kinda Hot
RIVAL SONS - Sweet Life
RIVAL SONS - Bird in the Hand
RIVAL SONS - Pressure and Time
ORGY - Blue Monday
NINE INCH NAILS - The Hand That Feeds
DAVID BOWIE - Little Wonder
CITIZEN - Hyper Trophy
JOE UNKNOWN - Hell of Mine
BALA - Hoy no
PERRO - La reina de Inglaterra
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Gila Monster