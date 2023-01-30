¿Cómo sonarían 'With Or Without You' o 'Pride' si hubiesen sido concebidas en el siglo XXI? Ese es el planteamiento del que han partido U2 para reimaginar algunas de sus canciones clásicas, temas que han vuelto a grabar para el álbum 'Songs Of Surrender'. Además, en esta sesión de Turbo 3: los nuevos discos de The Arcs y de King Tuff, una de las maquetas de la reedición 25º aniversario de 'Nimrod' de Green Day, y novedades de Gorillaz y de Eels.
Playlist:
INHALER - Love Will Get You There
INHALER - My Honest Face
U2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love) ('Songs Of Surrender')
U2 - With Or Without You ('Songs Of Surrender')
GORILLAZ - Where The Streets Have No Name
THE ARCS - Behind The Eyes
THE ARCS - KeepOn Dreamin'
EELS - Anything For Boo (Unplugged)
KING TUFF - The Bandits Of Blue Sky
KING TUFF - Rock River
GREEN DAY - Nice Guys Finish Last (Demo)
LES LULLIES - Dernier Soir (Alternate Take)
MUSE - Time is Running Out
MUSE - Will Of The People
ROYAL BLOOD - Oblivion
TURBOWOLF - Domino (feat. Mike Kerr)
DEMOB HAPPY - Voodoo Science
DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 - One + One
BASS DRUM OF DEATH - Say Your Prayers
DZ DEATHRAYS - Paranoid
THE BLACKWATER FEVER - The Highway
STONE - Money (Hope Ain't Gone)
JOHNNY HUNTER - Endless Days
JOY DIVISION - Disorder
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Tippa My Tongue
TELEVISION - See No Evil