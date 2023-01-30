01:58:55

¿Cómo sonarían 'With Or Without You' o 'Pride' si hubiesen sido concebidas en el siglo XXI? Ese es el planteamiento del que han partido U2 para reimaginar algunas de sus canciones clásicas, temas que han vuelto a grabar para el álbum 'Songs Of Surrender'. Además, en esta sesión de Turbo 3: los nuevos discos de The Arcs y de King Tuff, una de las maquetas de la reedición 25º aniversario de 'Nimrod' de Green Day, y novedades de Gorillaz y de Eels.

Playlist:

INHALER - Love Will Get You There

INHALER - My Honest Face

U2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love) ('Songs Of Surrender')

U2 - With Or Without You ('Songs Of Surrender')

GORILLAZ - Where The Streets Have No Name

THE ARCS - Behind The Eyes

THE ARCS - KeepOn Dreamin'

EELS - Anything For Boo (Unplugged)

KING TUFF - The Bandits Of Blue Sky

KING TUFF - Rock River

GREEN DAY - Nice Guys Finish Last (Demo)

LES LULLIES - Dernier Soir (Alternate Take)

MUSE - Time is Running Out

MUSE - Will Of The People

ROYAL BLOOD - Oblivion

TURBOWOLF - Domino (feat. Mike Kerr)

DEMOB HAPPY - Voodoo Science

DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 - One + One

BASS DRUM OF DEATH - Say Your Prayers

DZ DEATHRAYS - Paranoid

THE BLACKWATER FEVER - The Highway

STONE - Money (Hope Ain't Gone)

JOHNNY HUNTER - Endless Days

JOY DIVISION - Disorder

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Tippa My Tongue

TELEVISION - See No Evil