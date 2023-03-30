01:58:41

Breve pero muy intenso; así suena lo nuevo de Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, 'Estrella antivida', primer adelanto de su próximo disco. Y también en este Turbo 3: la mágica colaboración entre Chica Sobresalto y Diego Arroyo de Veintiuno (comentada por el propio Diego en directo), y un último avance del debut de Frank Gálvez.

Playlist:

TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO - Vigilantes del espejo

TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO - Estrella antivida

TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO - Gallo negro se levanta

MI CAPITÁN - Apuntando a tu sien

LOS TELEPÁTICOS - Quién dijo miedo

ARIEL ROT - Te busqué (En vivo, El Sol, Madrid, 2 de abril de 1998)

ÁNGEL STANICH - Un día épico

JORGE DREXLER - Disneylandia

ATMOSPHERE - Bigger Pictures

GORILLAZ - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - No Reason

LACK OF AFRO - Let It All Out (feat. Wax & Herbal T)

INHALER - These Are The Days

CHICA SOBRESALTO - Poquita cosa (feat. Veintiuno)

FRANK GÁLVEZ - Te quiero a morir

_juno - _Por algo será

MUCHO - Como si no hubiera mañana

THE HEAVY - Stone Cold Killer

THE HEAVY - Hurricane Coming

THE BLACK KEYS - Howlin' for You

THE SHEEPDOGS - Nobody (OutVinyl Sessions)

ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND - Ain't Wastin' Time No More

THE BLACK CROWES - Remedy

DEWOLFF - Heart Stopping Kinda Show

LED ZEPPELIN - The Song Remains the Same