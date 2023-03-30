Breve pero muy intenso; así suena lo nuevo de Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, 'Estrella antivida', primer adelanto de su próximo disco. Y también en este Turbo 3: la mágica colaboración entre Chica Sobresalto y Diego Arroyo de Veintiuno (comentada por el propio Diego en directo), y un último avance del debut de Frank Gálvez.
Playlist:
TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO - Vigilantes del espejo
TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO - Estrella antivida
TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO - Gallo negro se levanta
MI CAPITÁN - Apuntando a tu sien
LOS TELEPÁTICOS - Quién dijo miedo
ARIEL ROT - Te busqué (En vivo, El Sol, Madrid, 2 de abril de 1998)
ÁNGEL STANICH - Un día épico
JORGE DREXLER - Disneylandia
ATMOSPHERE - Bigger Pictures
GORILLAZ - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)
THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - No Reason
LACK OF AFRO - Let It All Out (feat. Wax & Herbal T)
INHALER - These Are The Days
CHICA SOBRESALTO - Poquita cosa (feat. Veintiuno)
FRANK GÁLVEZ - Te quiero a morir
_juno - _Por algo será
MUCHO - Como si no hubiera mañana
THE HEAVY - Stone Cold Killer
THE HEAVY - Hurricane Coming
THE BLACK KEYS - Howlin' for You
THE SHEEPDOGS - Nobody (OutVinyl Sessions)
ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND - Ain't Wastin' Time No More
THE BLACK CROWES - Remedy
DEWOLFF - Heart Stopping Kinda Show
LED ZEPPELIN - The Song Remains the Same