Queens Of The Stone Age: una selección personal

01:59:03

Dedicamos casi toda la sesión de hoy a una selección personal de canciones de Queens Of The Stone Age, desde su primer disco hasta su nuevo álbum, incluyendo directos, rarezas y versiones.

Playlist:

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Regular John

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Feel Good Hit Of The Summer (Live At Reading, 2000)

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Who'll Be The Next In Line

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - No One Knows

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Hanging Tree

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Another Love Song

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Everybody Knows That You're Insane

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - In My Head

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - 3's & 7's

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Burn The Witch (Live At Brixton Academy, 2005)

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Goin' Out West

DESERT SESSIONS - I Wanna Make It Wit Chu

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - My God Is the Sun

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - If I Had a Tail (Live At iTunes Festival, London, 2013)

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Smooth Sailing

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - The Way You Used To Do

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Feet Don't Fail Me

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Emotion Sickness

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Carnavoyeur (Live)

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Sicily

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Paper Machete

BECK - E-Pro

BECK - Devils Haircut

BEASTIE BOYS - Shake Your Rump