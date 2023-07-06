Dedicamos casi toda la sesión de hoy a una selección personal de canciones de Queens Of The Stone Age, desde su primer disco hasta su nuevo álbum, incluyendo directos, rarezas y versiones.
Playlist:
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Regular John
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Feel Good Hit Of The Summer (Live At Reading, 2000)
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Who'll Be The Next In Line
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - No One Knows
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Hanging Tree
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Another Love Song
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Everybody Knows That You're Insane
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - In My Head
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - 3's & 7's
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Burn The Witch (Live At Brixton Academy, 2005)
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Goin' Out West
DESERT SESSIONS - I Wanna Make It Wit Chu
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - My God Is the Sun
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - If I Had a Tail (Live At iTunes Festival, London, 2013)
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Smooth Sailing
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - The Way You Used To Do
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Feet Don't Fail Me
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Emotion Sickness
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Carnavoyeur (Live)
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Sicily
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Paper Machete
BECK - E-Pro
BECK - Devils Haircut
BEASTIE BOYS - Shake Your Rump