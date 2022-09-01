Escuchamos una de las colaboraciones más esperadas de la temporada: Gorillaz y Tame Impala juntos en 'New Gold', una de las canciones que contendrá el próximo disco de la banda virtual, 'Cracker Island'. Además, te traemos novedades de Editors y Jawny.
Playlist:
GORILLAZ - Tranz
GORILLAZ - New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)
DIANA ROSS & TAME IMPALA - Turn Up The Sunshine (PNAU Remix)
CORY WONG - J.A.M. (Just A Minute)
CHROMEO - Juice
MUSE - Compliance
EDITORS - Vibe
EDITORS - Ocean of Night
CHET FAKER - So LongSo Lonely
THE KOUNT - The Way You Make Me Feel (feat. Marc Rebillet & Moods)
SEN SENRA - Sublime
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Brick By Brick
NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!
LIAM GALLAGHER - Don't Go Halfway
MAXÏMO PARK - Apply Some Pressure
VIVA SUECIA - El rey desnudo
VIVA SUECIA - Algunos tenemos fe
THE STROKES - Last Nite
JAWNY - Strawberry Chainsaw
JAWNY - Take It Back (feat. Beck)
TIGERCUB - Beauty
CLUTCH - We Strive for Excellence
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Mars For The Rich
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Dirt
THE LAZY EYES - Where's My Brain???
THE LAZY EYES - Fuzz Jam
FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS - Tracksuit