Escuchamos una de las colaboraciones más esperadas de la temporada: Gorillaz y Tame Impala juntos en 'New Gold', una de las canciones que contendrá el próximo disco de la banda virtual, 'Cracker Island'. Además, te traemos novedades de Editors y Jawny.

Playlist:

GORILLAZ - Tranz

GORILLAZ - New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)

DIANA ROSS & TAME IMPALA - Turn Up The Sunshine (PNAU Remix)

CORY WONG - J.A.M. (Just A Minute)

CHROMEO - Juice

MUSE - Compliance

EDITORS - Vibe

EDITORS - Ocean of Night

CHET FAKER - So LongSo Lonely

THE KOUNT - The Way You Make Me Feel (feat. Marc Rebillet & Moods)

SEN SENRA - Sublime

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Brick By Brick

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!

LIAM GALLAGHER - Don't Go Halfway

MAXÏMO PARK - Apply Some Pressure

VIVA SUECIA - El rey desnudo

VIVA SUECIA - Algunos tenemos fe

THE STROKES - Last Nite

JAWNY - Strawberry Chainsaw

JAWNY - Take It Back (feat. Beck)

TIGERCUB - Beauty

CLUTCH - We Strive for Excellence

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Mars For The Rich

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Dirt

THE LAZY EYES - Where's My Brain???

THE LAZY EYES - Fuzz Jam

FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS - Tracksuit