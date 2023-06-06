01:58:56

Producidos por Mike Gardener de Ride, Dharmacide regresan con nueva canción, 'Lovers', primer adelanto del próximo disco de una banda que nos dejó muy buenas sensaciones con su debut. Y también en esta sesión de Turbo 3: novedades de Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, Tash Sultana, Mikel Erentxun, Beach Fossils y Portugal. The Man junto a Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Playlist:

THE REYTONS - 15 Minutes In The Algorithm

VENTURI - Pitbull

AIKO EL GRUPO - k pesao

NIÑA POLACA - Alfredo el canallita

MURO MARÍA - Llegas tarde siempre

HEATHER - Fallen Empire

BEACH FOSSILS - Feel So High

DHARMACIDE - Lovers

DHARMACIDE - Depressed

THE CURE - A Forest

HERMANA FURIA - Matar a alguien

QUEEN - Son And Daughter

LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - Llévame al cielo

HAVALINA - Actitud

DEPECHE MODE - John the Revelator

DEPECHE MODE - Never Let Me Go

TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO - Estrella solitaria

NEW ORDER - Bizarre Love Triangle

BUNBURY - Nuestros mundos no obedecen a tus mapas

MIKEL ERENTXUN - Tren a Marte

MIKEL ERENTXUN - A la luz de las farolas

REME - Gaga

BLUR - The Universal

BLUR - The Narcissist

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - Summer of Luv (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

TASH SULTANA - New York