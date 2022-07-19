01:01:04

En 'Tú La Llevas' conocemos las principales influencias que han convertido a Mundo Chillon en quienes es.

En 'Tú La Llevas' conocemos las principales influencias que han convertido a Mundo Chillon en quienes es.

#Playlist: Mundo Chillon

Mundo Chillon - Paraná

The Beach Boys - God Only Knows

The Alan Parsons Project - Sirius

The Alan Parsons Project - Eye In The Sky

Chico Buarte - Construçao

Bola de Nieve - No Puedo Ser Más Feliz

Billy Joel - Just The Way You Are

Kiko Veneno - Biloungus

Andrés Calamaro - El Cantante (En Directo 2005)

La Bersuit Vergabat - Negra Murguera

La Cabra Mecánica - Carne De Cañón

Charles Trenet - La Mer

Harry Nilsson - Everybody's Talkin'

Rufus Wainwright - Devils And Angels (Hatred)