Tú la llevas Mundo Chillon 21/07/2022 01:01:04
En 'Tú La Llevas' conocemos las principales influencias que han convertido a Mundo Chillon en quienes es.
#Playlist: Mundo Chillon
Mundo Chillon - Paraná
The Beach Boys - God Only Knows
The Alan Parsons Project - Sirius
The Alan Parsons Project - Eye In The Sky
Chico Buarte - Construçao
Bola de Nieve - No Puedo Ser Más Feliz
Billy Joel - Just The Way You Are
Kiko Veneno - Biloungus
Andrés Calamaro - El Cantante (En Directo 2005)
La Bersuit Vergabat - Negra Murguera
La Cabra Mecánica - Carne De Cañón
Charles Trenet - La Mer
Harry Nilsson - Everybody's Talkin'
Rufus Wainwright - Devils And Angels (Hatred)