59:54

MULLIGAN: Bunny (5.48) J. Hodges / G. Mulligan. BLACKBURN / SUESSDORF: Moonlight in Vermont (3.41). C. Williamson. BOWMAN: East of the Sun (4.13). R. Freeman. DeROSE / PARISH: Deep purple (3.58). A. Pepper. STEVENS: Hollywood (5.06). Ch. Baker / B. Shank. STYNE / CAHN: It's you or no one (3.28). T. Farlow. KERN / HAMMERSTEIN: The last time I saw Paris (4.31). C. Williamson. SHANK: Blowin' country (6.18). B. Shank / B. Cooper. MULLIGAN: Blue at the Roots (5.47). C. Williamson. WILIAMSON: 29 Greene Street (5.43). C. Williamson