59:35

KERN / FIELDS; The way you look tonight (6.41). A. Tatum. DeROSE / PARISH: Deep purple (5.05). A. Tatum. YOUMANS / CAESAR: Tea for two (3.15). A. Tatum. KALMAR / RUBY: Three little words (2.27). A. Tatum. TOBIAS / ANHEIM / LEMARE: Sweet and lovely (4.06). M. Tyner. PORTER: Just one of those things (3.18). A. Tatum. GERSHWIN: Somebody loves me (3.51). A. Tatum. RODGERS / HART: There's a small hotel (5.11). A. Tatum. LEWIS / HAMILTON: How high the Moon (5.09). A. Tatum / L. Hampton. PORTER: Night and day (6.12). A. Tatum / R. Eldridge. GREEN / HEYMAN: I cover the waterfront (2.32). A. Tatum