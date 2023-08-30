Poco Loco In The Coco Vol. 1 & 4 (50's Exotica, Latin, etc)

59:01

Sintonía: "Bicharada" - Djalma Ferreira

"Maestros del R´&´R" - Sonora Niko Estrada; "Trinidad E-O" - Luis Amando; "Bab Ba Rum" - Juan Florer; "Japanese Rhumba" - Twin Tunes; "Hawaiian War Chant" - Danny Cassella; "Guadawa" - Nicky Roberts; "Uele" - The Kili Jacks; "Jack Sax The City" - Johnny Beecher y "Tahiti Jungle" de Tielman Brothers, extraídas del primer volumen de la serie de vinilos "Poco Loco In the Coco" (University of Vice Records, 2012)

"Abdul The Cool" - Abdul Alexi Freeman; "Brutus" - Billy Nash; "Pedro Picapiedra" - Gaston y sus Thunders; "Ai quing you wen ting" - Zhang Xiao Ying; "Shufflin´ The Volga" - Dany Maurice; "La gallina" - Los Dorman; "Mezcal" - The Goyos´s Cats; "Na-Bu-Co-Do-No-Zor" - Les Kili-Cats y "Ya Emmytal" de The Modern Orientals, extraídas del 4º volumen de la coleccion "Poco Loco In The Coco" (University of Vice Records, 2017)



