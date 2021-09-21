53:28

Desde el country como ingrediente del rockabilly, al sonido Nashville o el sonido Bakersfield, así como en el country pop o el country de camineros.

En este episodio avanzamos desde el momento en que el country se convierte en uno de los ingredientes fundamentales para dar forma al rockabilly y llegamos hasta la segunda mitad de los años 60, deteniéndonos en el sonido Nashville o el sonido Bakersfield, así como en el country pop o el country de camineros.

(Foto del podcast por Michael Ochs; Faron Young)

Playlist;

ELVIS PRESLEY “I forgot to remember to forget” (agosto 1955)

JOHNNY HORTON “Honky Tonk man” (enero 1956)

GEORGE JONES “White lightning” (febrero 1959)

FARON YOUNG “Hello Walls” (marzo 1961)

DON GIBSON “Oh lonesome me” (diciembre 1957)

PATSY CLINE “Walking after midnight” (1957)

CONWAY TWITTY “It’s only makes believe” (1958)

MARTY ROBBINS “El Paso” (1959)

THE LOUVIN BROTHERS “The Christian life” (1959)

D.L. MENARD “The Back Door” (La Porte en Arrière)' (1962)

DAVE DUDLEY “Six days on the road” (marzo 1963)

ROGER MILLER “King of the Road” (enero 1965)

BUCK OWENS and THE BUCKAROOS “I’ve got a tiger by the tail” (diciembre 1964)

MERLE HAGGARD and THE STRANGERS “Mamma tried” (julio 1968)

+Bonus Track; BILLY EDD WHEELER “Jackson” (mayo 1965)

+ Bonus Track 2; CHARLIE RICH “Sittin’ and thinkin’” (octubre 1962)