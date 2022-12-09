59:46

HANDEL: Serse, HWV. Acto I. Recitativo y aria de Jerjes, ‘Frondi tenere e belle… Ombra mai fu’ (3.44). J. Di Donato (mezzo.), Il Pomo D’Oro. Dir.: M. Emelyanychev. HANDEL: Concierto para oboe, cuerda y continuo en Sol menor, HWV 287 (9). X. Loffler (ob.), Batzdorfer Hofkapelle. HANDEL: Siroe, re di Persia, HWV 24. Obertura (4.31). Lautten Compagney. Dir.: W. Katschner. HANDEL: Il Parnaso in festa, HWV. 73, Acto III, Escena de Apolo y Coro ‘Lunga serie d’alti eroi’ (3.32). M. E. Cencic (contraten.), Coro de la Radiotelevisión Suiza. Dir.: I Barrochisti. Dir.: D. Fasolis. HANDEL: Concierto para órgano y orquesta en Si Bemol Mayor, HWV 294 (11.27). Accademia Bizantina. Dir.: O. Dantone (órgano). HANDEL: Messiah, HWV. 56, Parte I, Recitativo y aria ‘Comfort ye my people… Ev’ry valley shall be exalted0 (6.22). I. Bostridge (ten.), Orq. of The Age of Enlightenment. Dir.: H. Bicket. HANDEL: Messiah, HWV 45, Parte II, núm. 42, Coro ‘Hallelujah’ (3.57). Taverner Choir and Players. Dir.: A. Parrot.