Sounds From The Verve Hi-Fi

59:24

Sounds From The Verve Hi-Fi Compiled By Thievery Corporation:

Stan Getz And Luiz Bonfá “Menina Flor”

Sérgio Mendes & Brasil '66 “Chove Chuva”

Jimmy Smith And Wes Montgomery “OGD (Road Song)”

Kenyon Hopkins “Hard Latin”

Cal Tjader With Lalo Schifrin “The Fakir”

Richie Havens “Something Else Again”

Astrud Gilberto “Light My Fire”

Elis Regina “Bala Com Bala”

Walter Wanderley “Batucada”

Jackie And Roy “Samba Triste”

Cal Tjader “Cuchy Frito Man”

Willie Bobo “Lisa”

Chico Hamilton “For Mods Only”

The Wynton Kelly Trio “Escapade”

The Jazz Renegades “Do It The Hard Way”



