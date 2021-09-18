Our New Orleans

59:31

Our New Orleans 2005 :

Allen Toussaint “Yes We Can Can”

Dr. John “World I Never Made”

Irma Thomas “Back Water Blues”

Davell Crawford “Gather By The River”

Buckwheat Zydeco “Cryin' In The Streets”

Dr. Michael White “Canal Street Blues”

The Wild Magnolias “Brother John Is Gone / Herc-Jolly- John”

Eddie Bo “When The Saints Go Marching In”

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band “My Feet Can't Fail Me Now”

Carol Fran “Tou' Les Jours C'est Pas La Même”

Beausoleil “L'Ouragon”

Preservation Hall Jazz Band “Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans”

Charlie Miller “Prayer For New Orleans”