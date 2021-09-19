Peligrosamente juntos Leo Sidran 19.09.2021 59:24
Leo Sidran 'The Art Of Conversation':
“Wake Up SoSo”
“Body And The Brain”
“Row On [Al Otro Lado Del Rio]”
“Pop”
“Trying Times”
“Georgette”
“My Baby Doesn't Say Gooodnight”
“Song For A Sucker Like You”
“This Is Night In Brooklyn”
“The Art Of Conversation”
“Together With You”
“Northern Lights”
Our New Orleans 2005 :
Allen Toussaint “Tipitina And Me”
Randy Newman And The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra With Members Of The New York Philharmonic Orchestra “Louisiana 1927”