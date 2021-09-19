59:24

Leo Sidran 'The Art Of Conversation':

“Wake Up SoSo”

“Body And The Brain”

“Row On [Al Otro Lado Del Rio]”

“Pop”

“Trying Times”

“Georgette”

“My Baby Doesn't Say Gooodnight”

“Song For A Sucker Like You”

“This Is Night In Brooklyn”

“The Art Of Conversation”

“Together With You”

“Northern Lights”

Our New Orleans 2005 :

Allen Toussaint “Tipitina And Me”

Randy Newman And The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra With Members Of The New York Philharmonic Orchestra “Louisiana 1927”