Peligrosamente juntos

Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach "The Songs of Bacharach & Costello":

CD 3 “Because It's A Lonely World” – Live

Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve “Toledo” (Live In Tokyo, Japan, Nakano Sunplaza Hall - February 8, 1999)

Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve “In The Darkest Place” (Live In Melbourne, Australia, Athenaeum Theatre - February 16, 1999)

Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve “My Thief” (Live In Tokyo, Japan, Shibuya Hall - February 10, 1999)

Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve “I Still Have The Other Girl” (Live In Tokyo, Japan, Shibuya Hall - February 10, 1999)

Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve “I'll Never Fall In Love Again” (Live In Toronto, Ontario, Massey Hall - June 16, 1999)

Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve “God Give Me Strength” (Live In Toronto, Ontario, Massey Hall - June 16, 1999)

Elvis Costello, Steve Nieve & The Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra “Painted From Memory” (Live In Stockholm, Sweden, Berwaldhallen– January5, 1999)

Elvis Costello, Steve Nieve& The Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra “What's Her Name Today?”(Live In Stockholm, Sweden, Berwaldhallen– January5, 1999)

Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach “This House Is Empty Now” (Live In New York City, Late Night with Conan O'Brien - Nov. 27, 1998)

CD4 - Costello Sings Bacharach & David

Elvis Costello & The Attractions “I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself” (Live in Norwich, UK, University of East Anglia - October 17, 1977)

Elvis Costello & Nick Lowe “Baby It's You”

Elvis Costello “Please Stay”

Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach “I'll Never Fall In Love Again”